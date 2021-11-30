JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Can I put unpaid work on my resume?

Dear J.T. & Dale: I started to look for a new job, and I want to update my LinkedIn profile. However, I signed a nondisclosure agreement with my current company, and they’re very strict about us sharing any client information. I’ve been told that on LinkedIn you should share your accomplishments in terms of quantifying numbers, like dollar volumes and numbers of accounts. However, I’m afraid if my company saw that on my profile, I would be violating the nondisclosure agreement. And, I can’t ask, because they will know I am looking for a job. What should I do? — Clarissa

J.T.: This is a pretty common problem these days, and the simple answer is to not put the numbers on your LinkedIn profile. In most cases, doing so is a violation of the nondisclosure agreement. I would just take out client names and numbers and just try to be as descriptive as you can about what you accomplished.

DALE: Here’s a nice opportunity to spend some time with the profiles posted by your colleagues: How are they handling talking about their accomplishments? Check the profiles of your managers, as well. Somewhere in there might some good ideas on how to boast of accomplishments without “disclosing.” And while you’re there, be sure to check out your former colleagues at your company — here’s a chance to contact them and seek their advice and see if they can’t bring you along to wherever they’ve gone.

