JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Can I put unpaid work on my resume?

Dear J.T. & Dale: During the pandemic, I earned a digital marketing certificate. To gain experience, I did some pro bono work for a couple of friends who own small businesses. Now I would like to get a job in it full-time. Even though I wasn’t paid, do you think that I could list this as my work history? I can prove that I made significant impacts on both businesses, even though I was not paid. What would be the best way to showcase this expertise? — Jens
J.T.: Absolutely, put this on your résumé and your LinkedIn profile. List it the way you would normally list work experience. The only difference is after the job title and the company name, in parentheses put: (pro bono). This will help a recruiter understand that you were not paid, but they’ll be able to see all that you accomplished. It was a working education, and you should be proud to show it so that you can prove you’re ready to do this job on a paid basis!
DALE: I couldn’t agree more on including that work on your résumé but hate to see your experience get undermined by that “pro bono” lurking there after each listing. I say that’s a pro bono no-no. After all, you weren’t an employee, so you can’t list either friend’s company as an employer, but you did do consulting or freelance work. So, I’d like to see you add a heading and put your experience and accomplishments under one of those, either Consulting or Freelance.
Dear J.T. & Dale: I started to look for a new job, and I want to update my LinkedIn profile. However, I signed a nondisclosure agreement with my current company, and they’re very strict about us sharing any client information. I’ve been told that on LinkedIn you should share your accomplishments in terms of quantifying numbers, like dollar volumes and numbers of accounts. However, I’m afraid if my company saw that on my profile, I would be violating the nondisclosure agreement. And, I can’t ask, because they will know I am looking for a job. What should I do? — Clarissa
J.T.: This is a pretty common problem these days, and the simple answer is to not put the numbers on your LinkedIn profile. In most cases, doing so is a violation of the nondisclosure agreement. I would just take out client names and numbers and just try to be as descriptive as you can about what you accomplished.
DALE: Here’s a nice opportunity to spend some time with the profiles posted by your colleagues: How are they handling talking about their accomplishments? Check the profiles of your managers, as well. Somewhere in there might some good ideas on how to boast of accomplishments without “disclosing.” And while you’re there, be sure to check out your former colleagues at your company — here’s a chance to contact them and seek their advice and see if they can’t bring you along to wherever they’ve gone.
