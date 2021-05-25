JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Can you recommend a good resume writer?

J.T.: This is why I can’t stand applicant tracking systems (often referred to as ATS). Job seekers think they were designed to make it easier for them to apply, but that’s not true. Applicant tracking systems are designed to make it easier for companies to sort out the hundreds, sometimes thousands, of résumés they receive. Each system is built differently, but, as a good rule of thumb, if you aren’t one of the first people to apply it’s highly unlikely you’re going to be seen. For example, I’ve been told that one common online application program has a special tool that identifies the first 25 people to apply. These 25 get seen and, after that, it doesn’t matter if you’re the 26th person or the 126th person to apply. The chances are highly unlikely that your application will ever get looked at. I can only assume that other ATS systems are similar. So, this is why it’s more important for you to focus on networking with people at a company, especially if you know that over 25 people have already applied for the job. Your best shot at that point is finding a way to get your résumé directly into the hands of hiring managers, because it’s highly unlikely they’re going to see it if you apply online.