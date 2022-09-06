JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Checking on the reference-checking process

Dear J.T. & Dale: Today I started the first official day of my job search. While filling out applications, I found myself listing the HR offices for my previous employers. I did this because several of my former supervisors are no longer employed at my old companies. Also, I was terminated from my most recent job. While I didn’t have any problem with my former supervisor, I’d feel more comfortable with a trained HR representative speaking to any potential employer. Will this reflect poorly on me when it comes time for employers to call previous employers? — Gus

J.T.: It’s common to give HR as the reference.

However, if they ask why you didn’t list former managers, you can tell them you were told to have reference checks go through HR.

Should they insist on talking with your former boss, I would say, “I can give you his info, but I’m not sure how much he will say based on their policies. So, I hope you’ll contact HR, too.” This will prepare them in the event that what he says isn’t on point.

DALE: There are plenty of things to worry about when searching for a job, especially when you’re out of work. Ideally, worrying about what your references say about you shouldn’t be one of those worries.

That’s why we have often suggested that a job candidate have a sympathetic friend or colleague call and make inquiries; that way, you know what’s being said and can come up with an appropriate strategy.

However, not everyone has such a person to call upon. That’s why I was pleased to hear from Allison & Taylor, a company that offers a service to check references for you and has people skilled at getting information even from companies that say they only verify employment and don’t give references.

The result is that Jeff Shane, president of Allison & Taylor, told us: “Approximately 57% of all reference checks we conduct identify some level of negativity from former employers. Typically, any negativity will disqualify a candidate from further consideration.”

In addition to details on their reference checks, they also have some helpful articles (and a discount offer) on the blog section of their website, allisontaylor.com.

Dear J.T. & Dale: I am in the middle of a career experience (that is, an internship). Meanwhile, I also have started the job interview process with another company. My internship doesn’t end for another month, and the company I am interviewing with is interested in expediting the hiring process. Do I give my internship any indication that I am interviewing with another company? Should I try to work with the new company to start when my internship is over? It’s unlikely that this internship will turn into a permanent role, but I really like the team and don’t want to burn bridges. — Ciara

DALE: A “career experience,” eh? Sounds like a company trying to weasel out of paying interns a decent wage or any wage at all. I’m glad you have another opportunity.

J.T.: Still, we’re really glad you are asking these questions. Your reputation as an employee carries with you. Learning how to navigate this correctly is key. First, do not tell your current employer you are interviewing, as there’s no guarantee you will get the job. Wait for an offer. Things happen in hiring all the time that can delay the process and make this a moot point.

DALE: And there are plenty of managers who will shut you down if they know you’re looking for another job, including some version of, “In that case, go ahead and leave today.”