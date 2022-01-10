JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Choosing the more interesting company

Dear J.T. & Dale: This past summer, I started a new job. The pay was below what I asked for, but I needed the work. Since then, they have hired more people, and I found out that all of them are making more than I. Should I start to look for a new job? Clearly, they don’t value me if they’re not willing to raise my salary to match the other people. — Dane

J.T.: I think you’re missing a step here. If you like the job, what you need to do is sit down and have a one-on-one with your boss. Outline all the responsibilities you have plus any additional responsibilities that you have taken on. Then mention that you are aware of what the new employees are making and how you would like to discuss how you can earn the same amount. The key is to go in and be very calm and talk about it objectively. Nobody wants to give somebody a raise when they come in ranting and screaming. After all, at that point, they are just going to assume you are going to leave anyway. Now, if they won’t give you the additional money, you walk out of there and start looking for a job. However, my hope is that they will realize their error and appreciate how professional you were in presenting it.