JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Choosing the more interesting company

Dear J.T. & Dale: I accepted a new position and started two weeks ago. Today, I got word that the job I really wanted with another company has been offered to me. It’s for the exact same pay, but I think this company is way more interesting. How bad is it for me to quit after only two weeks to take the other job? Will it hurt my career? — Lilia
J.T.: As a career coach, I’ve always said you have to think about the long game. You’re very attracted to this company that just offered you a job, but how will that ultimately help your career long-term. Is there more opportunity there? Or do you just feel that you’ll be more excited to show up there every day? If this new opportunity is truly a better fit for you in terms of growing your career for the next few years, regardless of the pay, then I would give your notice and explain that an opportunity came up and you can’t pass it up. You have to follow your gut and choose the path that you believe will give you the greatest return going forward.
DALE: Definitely get your research together. Remember that once you are in an organization, your ability to thrive is largely dependent on the company’s thrivity (a word I just made up). There are good, solid companies where you are practically waiting for some manager to retire or die before you can get a promotion. In contrast, a thriving company — growing rapidly, especially in an expanding industry — is continuously creating new jobs internally and looking to promote current employees. That’s where your career gets a ticket to ride.
Dear J.T. & Dale: This past summer, I started a new job. The pay was below what I asked for, but I needed the work. Since then, they have hired more people, and I found out that all of them are making more than I. Should I start to look for a new job? Clearly, they don’t value me if they’re not willing to raise my salary to match the other people. — Dane
J.T.: I think you’re missing a step here. If you like the job, what you need to do is sit down and have a one-on-one with your boss. Outline all the responsibilities you have plus any additional responsibilities that you have taken on. Then mention that you are aware of what the new employees are making and how you would like to discuss how you can earn the same amount. The key is to go in and be very calm and talk about it objectively. Nobody wants to give somebody a raise when they come in ranting and screaming. After all, at that point, they are just going to assume you are going to leave anyway. Now, if they won’t give you the additional money, you walk out of there and start looking for a job. However, my hope is that they will realize their error and appreciate how professional you were in presenting it.
