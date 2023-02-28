Dear J.T. & Dale: My company is having a huge off-site retreat at a resort. Our company had a really good year, and the owners want to reward everybody by giving them a three-day weekend trip, all expenses paid, families included. While I think it’s a nice gesture, I personally do not want to go on this vacation with my co-workers. I would much rather have the money and do something else with my family. Do you think it’s possible to ask that if I don’t go on the trip, could I be given money instead? — Colin

DALE: This question comes up every so often and every time, I experience vicarious resentment. The more I think about it, the hotter I get. If you say to your management, “Can I have the money instead?” they will start, right then, looking for an excuse to fire you. I’d like to come and fire you myself. Asking for the cash is like wearing a T-shirt to the office that says, “Not a team player.” No, it’s worse, because it’s more of a direct affront. Imagine if you invited a neighbor to dinner and that neighbor said, “Nah, I’d rather not. Why don’t you just give me money for whatever my portion of the dinner would have cost you.”

J.T.: While Dale’s response is, of course, hyperbolic, he’s got a point. If your company wanted to give you the option to have the money instead, they would have. Now, if you have some sort of family engagement that conflicts with the event, then you could at least go to them and explain why you can’t attend. Perhaps, they might offer you some sort of stipend because you couldn’t go, though that’s unlikely.

Dear J.T. & Dale: My co-worker has an unhealthy obsession with plants. She has them all over her desk, and they’re growing like crazy. She’s proud of them and granted, it is impressive that she has such a green thumb. But her plants are starting to climb over our shared desk and it’s really annoying to me. I don’t think I should have to have them on my side. I’ve asked kindly several times for her to remove them, but they just keep growing. I want to ask to move seats, but I’m worried that she will then get really upset and not talk to me. How can I bring this up without her freaking out? — Kat

J.T.: It sounds like you have not made your dissatisfaction with the situation clear enough. My guess is that you sounded so kind and polite that she didn’t really register your request. Tell her that you like to keep your desk tidy and that you find the plants distracting. Ask her to move the ones that are creeping over to your side. If she says no, then go to your boss and ask if you can change desks. That way, when you are relocating, your co-worker knows that you truly tried to come to a resolution before asking to be moved. And if she has such an issue that she doesn’t want to talk to you because of this, that’s her problem. You asked politely, and she didn’t accommodate.