JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Could you get fired for your side hustle?

Dear J.T. & Dale: I just got my real estate license, and I want to start building up my reputation as an agent. However, a friend of mine told me that if I put it on my LinkedIn profile, my current employer might realize that I have a new profession, and I could lose my job. That seems crazy to me. Is she right?

— Dachelle

J.T.: Honestly, it depends on the employer. Some employers feel so threatened and are so worried about employees leaving them that they do check LinkedIn profiles to see if employees are potentially looking for a new job. So, seeing you had a real estate license could raise red flags. But that’s only if they are that kind of company. Many other companies are perfectly fine with you having a side hustle. I think you just have to assess the culture of your current organization and act accordingly.