JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Do employees still have the upper hand?

Dear J.T. & Dale: I’ve noticed a lot of companies posting salaries that are so out-of-touch that they’re well below the market. They clearly don’t know that job seekers have the upper hand right now. What can I do to politely tell a company I’m interested in working for them, but their salaries are way off? — Bo
J.T.: I would never tell a company their salaries are off — that’s the fastest way to being put on the “do not hire” list. Instead, I would ask how they came up with their salary ranges, and if they are open to higher levels based on experience. Some companies just don’t have the budget to hire at a premium. More importantly, some don’t want to. There is an economic shift going on right now that will swing the upper hand back to employers. Indeed, those people who got hired at higher rates may find themselves to be the first to be laid off. You are at the mercy of the market until you can prove you’re worth more. Proving your worth is part of negotiating the right pay. And that starts with leveraging emotional intelligence to inquire around the company’s salary-setting mindset so you can find a tactful way to get them to consider paying more.
DALE: Yes, the upper-handedness pendulum does seem to be ready to change direction, but the speed of that change will vary by profession, industry and geography. So, you’ll need to do research on salaries and see if the companies you’re referring to have mispriced the labor market, or if your own estimations are mistaken. Spend a day with online sources of data — salary.com, Glassdoor, Indeed and so on — but just one day. After that, get out and network. Research the market by visiting with former colleagues, alumni and social media connections. What you want is someone to bring you in for a job where your value is made clear by an insider. Salaries are a matter of supply and demand, but you can create demand for precisely what you supply.