Dear J.T. & Dale: My daughter graduated college during the pandemic. Because she couldn’t go out on interviews, she started doing contract work. She is now busier than ever doing freelance assignments from home. She’s making good money, but she has zero benefits. I’ve mentioned to her that she can’t stay on our health insurance much longer and that she’s not saving anything for retirement. But she doesn’t seem to care — she thinks that all these contracts will continue for as long as she wants. What can I do to convince her to take a more business-minded approach? — Teresa

J.T.: We live in a gig economy. The number of full-time permanent positions is only going to decrease over time. At the time we’re writing this, thousands of layoffs are occurring. We are seeing companies shift away from full-time employees with benefits to deal with the constant change in their business models. Additionally, the next generation of workers wants independence. There is a resurgence of freelancers who are taking control of their situation and don’t want to feel held down by a full-time job. I commend your daughter for figuring out how to do this at such a young age. Given how resourceful she’s been so far, I feel confident that she will figure out how to cover the costs as these new financial requirements pop up.

DALE: Yes, the Yet Another New Economy has individuals being ever more responsible for their own financial security. But that doesn’t mean any one individual is going to act responsibly. Let’s face it, most young people think they’re invulnerable and immortal and that makes them think long-term planning is just short of irrelevant. And most think their parents’ information is hopelessly obsolete. So, invite her to a meeting with your accountant, who can explain how she might benefit from creating her own corporation, and how she certainly needs an IRA and probably a Health Savings Account and so on.

Dear J.T. & Dale: I was listening to a career expert who said that one of the best ways to get noticed by recruiters is to start posting content on sites like LinkedIn. The idea is that by posting content related to my industry, I can show that I know what I’m talking about. But I’m afraid that my co-workers will see it and think that I’m either a narcissist, a know-it-all, or maybe figure out that I’m looking for a new job. Do you think that’s the case? — Ines

J.T.: I teach all of my clients to post content on LinkedIn regularly. While the platform has been around for a long time, in the last two years they’ve pivoted toward becoming a better social media platform. They want more people sharing their thoughts and ideas to engage people in conversation. I think there’s nothing wrong with it, and if anyone asks, tell them that you wanted to be a better networker and you were told the best way to do that was to engage your network on LinkedIn.