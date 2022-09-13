JT & Dale Talk Jobs: How can you convince employers you're reliable?

Dear J.T. & Dale: My work history spans two decades. Unfortunately, in the last two years, my jobs have been short-lived. Specifically, I left a job that was misrepresented to me and bordered on abusive, after one year. The next was a job that did not challenge me, and six months later, I was approached for an opportunity that was too good to pass up. There, I worked in a great environment with good people, but I was unable to adapt to their pace of working. I was let go after four months. Now I am left with having to convince employers that I am reliable and looking to develop a long-term relationship. Suggestions? — Jerome

DALE: You’ve had 20 years of solid work experience, with three jobs in the past two years. And those last two years? Tumultuous ones for just about everyone, right? So, let’s not go into the job search being defensive. When the work history comes up, you say, “Oh, these past couple of years — so many changes. For everybody.” Then, you put your excellent overall work history into perspective.

J.T.: You could say, “I had a great 18-year track record. Then, for the first time in my career, I experienced some things that made me leave. I took a job that was misrepresented to me in the interview process and left after a year for a job that wasn’t challenging but at least was what I expected. I then found a job that was a better fit for my skills, only to realize four months in that the pace wasn’t what I expected. These two years have taught me so much about doing your research before accepting a new role. It’s been humbling. Now, I’m excited about your role because I’m confident based on what I’ve learned that this is truly a good fit.”

DALE: That’s a lot. Talking about “misrepresented” and “pace” sounds defensive to me, and when you sound defensive, the interviewer gets worried. Wouldn’t it be better to say, “The whole world of work has been shifting, and I found myself in a couple of jobs that didn’t work out.”