Dear J.T. & Dale: I've been invited to a networking event for a company I want to work for. They host a big internship program in the summer, and they are inviting prospective interns to come to a meet-and-greet with some of the team members. What can I do to stand out at this event? ─ Ewan

J.T.: Events like this are designed to see how well you do at connecting with strangers. The employees attending this event are assessing you on your personality and aptitude. For starters, I would make sure you are not only dressed properly for the event but that you also have the proper game face on. What I mean is that you don't want to have facial expressions that make you look scared or angry. You'd be amazed how many people go to networking events and don't realize that their look is off-putting. I'm not suggesting you have a big smile on your face the whole time, but you do want to practice in the mirror and make sure that you know how to look relaxed and happy.

DALE: The worst thing would be to try too hard. So, go into this event with the goal of learning, not impressing. Come up with questions you want to ask, and not questions about pay or benefits; no, you want to ask current employees about themselves ─ their backgrounds and how they got their jobs ─ and questions about the profession or the industry. Do some research on the company and see if you can't find some names of people you'd like to meet. Figuring out why you want to meet them will itself be excellent preparation.