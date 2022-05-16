JT & Dale Talk Jobs: 'I cannot participate in the hustle culture'

DALE: So what does an employer want when they hire an employee? It used to be time, as in 40 hours a week for 40 years, with layers of management standing over you to make sure you’re working during those hours. Now, though, employees put in work, not time, and with little middle management, the employer is really buying your energy. They buy your effort like you buy electricity from your power company. And the high-paying jobs tend to go to high-energy employees. So there’s the rub. However, you’re in luck because in this economy, you can find a flexible schedule where you work your own hours and match those to your vigor.

J.T.: But there’s more here than that. First, the hustle culture is part of the problem in America today. That’s why you will never hear me as a career coach tell you to “pursue your passion.” For 20 years, I’ve helped people find greater career satisfaction. The solution is to find a problem that is bigger than yourself, one that you care about solving, and then use your unique gifts to do work that supports solving that problem. Easier said than done, I know. But for now, I think you have to ask yourself: Do I need a job, a career or a calling? A calling is something that you are willing to sacrifice other areas of your life for because the need to feel fulfilled is so great. I don’t think everybody wants a calling, in spite of the fact that our society seems to push that. A career is something that pays the bills but also gives you some sense of satisfaction — it doesn’t consume you, and it doesn’t burn you out. Then, there’s a simple job — it pays the bills, and it doesn’t stress you. This last one is what I suggest to people when they’re not feeling healthy. It sounds like you should focus on getting a job and restoring your health, then working with someone to find a career, not a calling. That way, you can find the health benefits and decent-paying job you want that provides satisfaction without burning you out.