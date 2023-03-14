Dear J.T. & Dale: I was one of the millions who quit their job during the pandemic. I just couldn’t take it anymore. I’d saved money and thought I’d take six months off to emotionally recover. Well, it’s been a year now. I’ve run out of money and I’m going to be forced to go back to the career that I was in, probably at a pay cut because I’ve been out of work. Any advice on how I might be able to turn things around? — Carmen

J.T.: You aren’t alone: I saw research that as many as 80% of those who quit during the pandemic are still not happy. I think that, for many, it’s not so much the job but an overall unhappiness in life. It’s easy to blame work for making us sad, but the truth is, all of us are recovering from a very traumatic experience. It’s being called PTSI, which stands for post-traumatic stress injury. I like that because it implies that it can be healed, and I firmly believe that it can. I would encourage you to get back to work, just the routine and having new colleagues can help you start to feel better. At which point, it’s time to take a more calculated approach to figuring out what to do next. You should focus on career exploration and using your transferable skills to do work that works for you. My website, workitdaily.com, helps millions of people every year just like you.

DALE: I find myself reluctant to embrace this “PTSI” notion. I worry about what we might call the disease-ification of dissatisfaction. We already have perfectly good concepts for what seems to be going on here: malaise or melancholy. And, if so, the solution is to get out of your head and into the world. What better way to do that than re-entering the workforce? The good news is that the workplace has been gloriously transformed. A few years ago, it would have been hard to imagine the flexibility and freedoms now available at work. And there is still, in most fields, a labor shortage that could allow you to choose a work environment that provides you the camaraderie and engagement that will enhance your well-being. And don’t even think about a pay cut — there’s a good chance you’ll see a nice bump up.

Dear J.T. & Dale: There is a company that I dream of working for. I was recently listening to a webinar where the CEO was being interviewed and he said really interesting things. Is it crazy of me to try to reach out to him on LinkedIn and see if I can let him know what I was really impressed with in hopes that he might consider me for a job? — Adam

J.T.: That’s not a crazy idea at all. In fact, CEOs love it when people take the initiative to specifically share with them things they admire about the company. Being able to talk about the fact that you heard him on a webinar will show that you were paying attention. The most important thing is to not turn it into an epic novel. CEOs don’t have a lot of time, so you’ve got to make sure that you make your point in 300 characters or less.