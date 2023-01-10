JT & Dale Talk Jobs: 'I couldn't take it anymore'

Dear J.T. & Dale: I quit my high-stress job in April. I couldn’t take it anymore. I spent the summer taking care of myself and getting my physical and mental health back to a good place. I started looking for a new job last month. I got five interviews right away. However, in each interview, when I was asked why I left my last job, I explained the situation and why I took time off. I didn’t get a single job offer. It seems that employers don’t want to hear the truth. What should I say instead? — Morgan

J.T.: It’s true, they don’t want to hear that response. That’s because while you were getting your health in order, they were still working and dealing with the same stress as millions of other post-COVID-19 workers. Many people would love to take time off as you did but aren’t in a position to do so. Thus, answering honestly can hit a nerve. Any time you tell hiring managers you quit working because of burnout, you raise a red flag. So, let’s come up with a better story. My advice is to say you left your last job so you could take a short sabbatical and take care of some family commitments and now you are fully ready to get back to work and excited to do so. Keep the explanation short and focus on your enthusiasm for finding a new role that will let you use your skills and abilities. If pushed on what the family commitments were, just say that like so many others, COVID-19 required you to help your family with their health. That should shut down the topic.

DALE: Yes, you need to give an explanation that doesn’t involve not being able “to take it anymore.” Managers want to hire people who thrive under pressure. So, you must find a positive reason to have taken time off and a positive reason to return. Let’s hope you can find a truth to tell, perhaps about family and/or COVID-19. In addition, I’d ask a friend or two with management experience to do mock interviews with you. See if there’s anything else you’re doing or saying that’s holding you back. Deciding that you know the problem can become the problem.

Dear J.T. & Dale: I have worked at my company for three years. I saw a job posted in another department that I want to apply for, but company policy is to ask your current manager first. I did, and my manager said “no” because he is short-staffed. I’m furious. He’s holding me back because of his poor management? Can I get around this? — Nicki

DALE: You understand why such policies exist — companies don’t want department heads butting heads over internal hires and dragging upper management into disputes. So, don’t be furious. After all, at the other extreme is having a manager who’s happy to be rid of you. You could take this as a compliment.