JT & Dale Talk Jobs: "I don't want the boss to think I'm the problem"

Dear J.T. & Dale: I just joined a company and have to work with a woman who’s senior to me. She does great work, but I noticed that she takes a ton of sick days and has a lot of medical appointments. Our boss doesn’t seem to mind, and she definitely tries to make up the time, but it’s a challenge for me when I’m on deadline and need something from her and she’s not available. Should I bring this up with my boss? I don’t want the boss to think I’m the problem. — Eugene

J.T.: Talk to your co-worker first. While it’s not her responsibility to tell you her personal situation, it is her responsibility to work with you effectively. Explain the problem with meeting deadlines and ask her if there’s a way to set up communication so that you can be on top of things on the days when she’s not available. Let her know that you just want to be as successful as possible and don’t want to create any additional work for her. But, at the same time, you’re worried that you might not be seen as a strong performer because of these challenges. I think if you say it sincerely, she’ll understand that it’s scary for you, and she’ll want to be able to help.

DALE: That should help, but if it doesn’t and your co-worker shows no concern about your situation, I agree that you should not shoulder the blame. How do you accomplish this without ratting out a colleague and, doing so, risk becoming a pariah? By being a great teammate. In your department meetings, let everyone know your focus is on meeting deadlines and that you’ll examine every shortcoming, not to assess blame but to get better as a team. It’s not criticism, it’s teamwork.

