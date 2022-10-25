JT & Dale Talk Jobs: 'I got the job' versus 'I got scammed'

Dear J.T. & Dale: I had a job interview that consisted of group texting. I didn’t think that an interview could be so boring. I had to wait as they typed out the entire description of the company, the job, responsibilities, etc. Then I had to type everything that I’ve done. But, the good news is that I got the position as a graphic designer. The only thing I’m extremely worried about is that I have done everything via text and haven’t talked with or video-phoned anyone. Apparently, I will be talking to my manager through phone or video once they send me the Macbook Pro with a phone and Wi-Fi setup during my training. Should I be worried about not speaking or videoing anyone yet? — Aidan

J.T.: I would be very concerned about this. Please do not give them any banking information. And, if they say they sent you too much money and need to get it back, this is a sign of a scam. Here is an article that tells you how to make sure the company is legit: tucne.ws/1lot. Please be careful and let us know how it goes. I hope it’s legit, but this seems very suspect.