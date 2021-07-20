JT & Dale Talk Jobs: 'I want to walk in and scream at my boss'

Dear J.T. & Dale: I got hired right out of college, just before the pandemic, and have worked remotely. During that time, I was never given a raise. I felt grateful for a job. Now that we’re going back to the office, the company hired three entry-level people for my role. We went to lunch, and I found out they’re all making more than me. I am furious. I want to walk in and scream at my boss and quit. How do I demand more money and back pay? — Connor

DALE: No, no, don’t be angry. This is a moment to rejoice. The labor economics have shifted, and your job is now worth more than it used to be. This is like hearing the condo next to yours just sold for $20K more than you paid a year ago. While there’s no chance of getting “back pay” — in our condo example, that would be like the people who sold you a condo a year ago coming back and saying they now want the $20K you didn’t give them — you can help your employer readjust your salary. Thanks to your newbie co-workers, you know that the company knows that things have changed.

J.T.: First, I’m glad that you realize that being angry won’t solve the situation. What I would do is put together a list of the things you’ve accomplished for the company. Map out the additional activities that you took on beyond your original job description. Try to quantify how you have saved or made the company money. Then set a meeting with your boss and go over this list, making it clear that you have provided a lot of value. At which point you can ask what it is going to take for you to receive a raise, because you understand that the new hires are making more than you. This gives the employer the chance to clarify what’s going on and keep the conversation about your earning potential. The key is to calmly and objectively talk about the facts and discuss what it’s going to take for you to get a raise. If they can’t justify giving you one, then you know that they don’t value your work as much as you thought, and it might be time to move on.