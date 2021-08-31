JT & Dale Talk Jobs: I'm afraid to ask for a raise

Dear J.T. & Dale: I started a new job right before the pandemic and have been there throughout the entire process. I also have often been working extra hours. Now that things are turning around, I’m hearing from friends that they are getting raises and promotions at their jobs, but I’ve heard nothing from my boss. I have to be honest: He’s pretty intimidating, and I’m a little afraid to ask. How can I bring this up? — Venetta
DALE: You need to reduce the pressure you feel about broaching the subject of a raise. You do this with preparation and by this simple formula: Questions are the answer. You’re not going in demanding a raise; no, you’re just inquiring about how it works and where you fit in. Do it right and there’s no downside, so no need to be apprehensive.
J.T.: Yes, it’s a shame that you don’t feel comfortable having that conversation with your manager. Apparently, his management style is making you feel intimidated. So, I agree with the “questions” mindset. However, before you set the meeting, make a list of the things you are hired to do and all the additional tasks you’ve taken on. Also, estimate how many hours a week you do each task. Then come up with a couple of additional tasks you could take on if promoted. When it’s time to sit down, share with your manager this document and walk him through what you learned and how you have created more value for the organization. Then, ask him what you need to do to get a raise and a promotion. As for the latter, ask if he could see you taking on a few other things that you believe you could add to your responsibilities. This way you’re not putting him on the spot for an answer, but you’re also giving him the information he needs to realize that it’s time for you to get more money. Also, he’ll realize that if he says no, then you’ll be in a position to start looking for something different.
Dear J.T. & Dale: I’m 66 years old, and I cannot get a job of any kind. I’m about to lose my apartment. Any suggestions? — Ron
J.T.: It concerns me that you can’t get some kind of hourly job. Everywhere you look, companies are saying they’re short on staff. I would take a gap job right now just so that you can get some cash. The next thing I would do is reach out to your local staffing companies — temporary agencies are booming. A lot of companies are turning to staffing agencies for help in getting workers. Many of these employers are not necessarily ready to hire people full-time, but they are looking to hire temporary workers to see if the work will sustain itself. Later, a lot of these temporary workers will become full-time employees. In the past, I found this to be an amazing way for more seasoned professionals to get their foot in the door.
