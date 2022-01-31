JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Is the new manager a liar?

Dear J.T. & Dale: My company just hired a new manager for my department. He came from our direct competitor. I started doing a little research on social media and found some pretty nasty comments about him implying that he was fired from his last job because he lies. I’m assuming my employer knows this about him, but should I bring it to their attention, just in case? — Naomi

J.T.: Absolutely not. That is not your responsibility. Your employer needed to do their due diligence at the time of hiring him, and if you were to bring it up now, it’s likely he would find out about it and could make your life miserable. At this point, I would just document everything he does, and if you do catch him in a lie, then you can approach HR with it. But for now, just see how he does.

DALE: I agree that here’s another Shut Your Piehole situation — nothing good can come from you voicing your second-hand suspicions. But I’d go further and say that if you go around playing FBI agent and you “document everything he does,” you are dooming the relationship. You need to try to set aside what you read; instead, work at having a positive attitude about your boss. Why? Not just because the rumors are probably untrue or overblown based on some misunderstanding — after all, you called the accusation of lying “implied” — but because you’re on a team, and it’s in your interest for the team to succeed. And, remember this: The best way to get promoted? Be the person who does the most to get your boss promoted.

