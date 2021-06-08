JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Is this as high as I can go in the company?

Dear J.T. & Dale: I’ve been with my company for eight years. I’ve become the person the executive team gives all special projects to. I have worked in human resources, operations, sales, marketing; you name it, I’ve worked on it. As a result, I’m now working 60 hours a week, and there’s no real clarity to my career. I met with the management team to talk about my future at the company. They told me they want to give me the new title of director of special projects. That is exactly NOT what I want. And yet, I get the impression they’ve already decided that I am as high as I’m ever going to be in the company. What can I do to change their minds? — Lanelle

DALE: My reaction is to tell you congratulations. I once held that same title, director of special projects, and it was a marvelous opportunity. From that spot, you work with executives from every department, and you can pivot your career in any direction.