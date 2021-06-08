JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Is this as high as I can go in the company?

Dear J.T. & Dale: I’ve been with my company for eight years. I’ve become the person the executive team gives all special projects to. I have worked in human resources, operations, sales, marketing; you name it, I’ve worked on it. As a result, I’m now working 60 hours a week, and there’s no real clarity to my career. I met with the management team to talk about my future at the company. They told me they want to give me the new title of director of special projects. That is exactly NOT what I want. And yet, I get the impression they’ve already decided that I am as high as I’m ever going to be in the company. What can I do to change their minds? — Lanelle
DALE: My reaction is to tell you congratulations. I once held that same title, director of special projects, and it was a marvelous opportunity. From that spot, you work with executives from every department, and you can pivot your career in any direction.
J.T.: Well, no congratulations from me. I’m going to be brutally honest and explain that while it might be possible to change management’s perceptions of you, it’s going to be difficult. For eight years you haven’t chosen a specialty; instead, you’ve allowed your bosses to dictate your career. At this point, I see two options: One, you can ask to identify a specific area of expertise within one area of the business and focus on that for a year or two. Or, two, you can start looking for a new job where you could go and really build up your skill sets. I know that’s hard to hear, but sometimes when we go someplace else, we really grow, and you may even end up back at this employer because they will realize what they lost.
DALE: But those are great options, set up by your special project work and that director title. Your experience across departments means you could run a smaller operation. (In my career, I went from special projects at a giant corporation to heading a division at a consulting firm.) Or, you could rework your résumé to pursue whichever specialty most appeals to you. Hey, you’re special. Embrace it.
Dear J.T. & Dale: I took a new job three months ago, and the CEO lied to me about everything in the interview process. I am horrified by how this company is run. They’ve even asked me to lie to customers. Unfortunately, I’m in a financial situation where I cannot be without an income. I can’t imagine that recruiters will even look at me, because I’ve been at this company just three months. How do I explain wanting to leave? — Ethan
J.T.: This situation is common, and it seems to become more frequent during and after an economic crisis. There are a lot of unscrupulous executives out there who will do whatever it takes to get a talented person to join their company, knowing that it’s difficult for them to leave. What I would do first is make a list of employers that were talking to you before you took this job and reach out to those recruiters again.
DALE: Eventually, you’ll face the problem of “the explanation.” In most cases, you don’t want to go negative — and thus be seen as a potential malcontent. But, in your case, the one detail you provided is plenty: You were asked to lie to customers. In interviews, you say that you don’t want to criticize an employer, but ... and then you give one quick example — the lying — and move on.
J.T.: As for your cover letter, don’t get into details as to why you want to leave the current company; just focus on why the company you’re contacting is so attractive to you. (Don’t talk about their job benefits; instead, talk about what they do and why it’s useful to their customers.) Hopefully it’ll impress them enough that they will look past the short stint at the current employer and give you a call.
Jeanine “J.T.” Tanner O’Donnell is a career coach and the founder of the leading career site www.workitdaily.com. Dale Dauten is founder of The Innovators’ Lab and author of a novel about H.R., “The Weary Optimist.” Please visit them at jtanddale.com, where you can send questions via email, or write to them in care of King Features Syndicate, 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.