JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Job searching versus job daydreaming

J.T.: If the job description is clear about what is required and you lie about your ability to do it, then they have every right to fire you for misrepresentation. And, in some states, that would mean that you could not collect unemployment. That said, I understand your frustration. I coach people with disabilities to put together a bucket list of employers that they would dream of working for. I have them network with people who work at those organizations, inquiring as to what it would take for them to hire somebody with a disability. I even have them put together information and resources on the benefits of hiring people with disabilities and sharing that. If you can network your way into these organizations and show them how passionate you are about exceeding expectations, you can eventually get someone to see that hiring you is a win-win. I know it doesn’t seem fair that you have to go the extra effort, but at the same time, if you’re focusing on dream employers, isn’t it worth it?