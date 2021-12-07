JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Leaving a toxic work environment

Dear J.T. & Dale: Because I’m really worried about age discrimination, I’ve taken all dates off my resume that can make me look old. I’m 60 years old, but everyone tells me I look 40. Even so, companies are requiring me to apply online and when I do, there’s always a mandatory date in there that will of course tell them what my age is. How can I get around this? — Petra

DALE: The first thing I’d tell you is not to worry about age discrimination. I know it exists and can be a big obstacle. Only 50% of hiring managers would even consider hiring someone your age. But here’s the real problem: What percentage of online applications get a serious look from a hiring manager? 1%? .01%? Your real obstacle is not getting to the 50% who’d consider you.

J.T.: Plus, when it comes to applying online, skipping answers usually results in you being disqualified. Forget about applying online altogether. Instead, find people who work at the company and ask if they would pass your resume directly to a hiring manager. Hopefully, you can get a conversation going and they can fall in love with you, so that when they eventually tell you that HR requires you to fill out the online application, it won’t matter at that point. I understand your concern, and it is really unfair, but honestly, people of all ages get disqualified online all the time, so the method I’m suggesting really works for any age.

