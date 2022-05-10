JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Looking for a job after 20 years of owning a company

Dear J.T. & Dale: I’m in my 50s and have owned my own business for the past 20 years. The business took a huge hit in the pandemic, and I’m exhausted. We’ve survived, but I don’t think I can do it anymore, and my retirement savings are wiped out. I started looking for full-time positions, but absolutely nobody is calling me. I’m assuming this is age discrimination. What do I do to fight back? — Ken

J.T.: While I would never deny that age discrimination exists, I really don’t think that’s the case here. What’s scaring companies off is your 20 years of owning your own company. As someone who’s worked with a lot of recruiters, they often fear that former business owners will be difficult. It’s often assumed that a person becomes a business owner because they’re not comfortable working for someone else.

DALE: Agreed. Hiring managers are likely to assume the worst, and that means they’ll assume that it’s in your nature to give orders and to grab authority.

J.T.: What to do? Applying online is a waste of time. You need to do strategic private networking. You need to be able to tell the story of why you’re looking to work for someone else. And you can’t just say that it’s because your savings are wiped out. It needs to be more than that, because they’ll worry that they’ll train you, you’ll save money, then you’ll go out on your own again.

DALE: You need to explain that you didn’t fail as an entrepreneur, but that you realized how you yearn to be part of a team. Explain how you have come to understand that you need the resources and camaraderie of a larger organization. And you prove that in an interview by showing curiosity — go in ready to learn, not to show off.

Jeanine “J.T.” Tanner O’Donnell is a career coach and the founder of the leading career site www.workitdaily.com. Dale Dauten is founder of The Innovators’ Lab and author of a novel about HR, “The Weary Optimist.” Please visit them at jtanddale.com, where you can send questions via email, or write to them in care of King Features Syndicate, 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

