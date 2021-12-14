JT & Dale Talk Jobs: My co-worker got a new job and wants me to join her

Dear J.T. & Dale: A bunch of us have heard through the rumor mill that our company is about to be bought. The company that would be buying us has the same departments that we do, so my guess is we would all be redundant. We’ve also heard that we might get bonuses by staying. Nobody wants to leave until we know what’s happening. When is the right time to start to look for a job? We don’t want to get let go and be out of work. — Dom

DALE: Always be looking. To have a flourishing career, you will need to be lucky or else be nimble, moving to growing companies in thriving industries. Who’s growing and who’s thriving will keep changing, so you have to keep analyzing the market.

J.T.: I would stay until the transaction happens, for the reason that you suggested — you never know if you might get some form of bonus or payout. Most companies won’t make any dramatic changes for the first 90 days after they announce the purchase. That’s the time that I would get your résumé and LinkedIn profile in order and start looking. Make a list of companies that you would like to work for and start networking. At the end of the 90 days, you can put the job search into high gear or you’ll know if they’re keeping you.

