JT & Dale Talk Jobs: My co-workers won't talk to each other

Dear J.T. & Dale: This is going to sound crazy, but I’m trying to help co-workers who were best friends until the presidential election. Each was for a different candidate. Now they don’t speak to each other. It makes the entire working relationship uncomfortable. I have gone to my boss, but he says as long as they’re doing their jobs there’s nothing he can do. Is there something I can do? — Merle

J.T.: This is such a difficult situation, because while people are entitled to their opinions in politics, they should not be brought to the workplace. Are you sure there’s not more to this story? It seems crazy to me that just an election is the only reason they’re not speaking.

DALE: It doesn’t to me. I’ve never seen anything like the current political bitterness. Bear with me, but this reminds me of a story. Last year, I was in an Apple store and the clerk said: “You look like you’re a veteran. We have special discounts for veterans.” I said: “No, I’m not. But I was part of the peace movement that helped end a war. What’s the discount for that?” She walked off and didn’t come back. That story comes to mind, because even during the Vietnam War, when young Americans were dying by the thousands, American democracy was never in question.