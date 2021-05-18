JT & Dale Talk Jobs: No more 'banking' vacation time?

Dear J.T. & Dale: My company is doing away with banked vacation time. Instead, we will all get PTO (paid time off) days each year that will go away at the end of the year and won’t be paid, even if someone is laid off or fired. Is this legal? — Clint

J.T.: I’ve heard of many companies doing this as a result of COVID-19. Their fear is, should we have another pandemic that leads to big layoffs, the company would have to pay out all that banked vacation time, and they just can’t afford it. Because they are giving you advance notice and they’re making a policy change that affects all employees, I’d say it’s within their rights. But, when we’re asked if something is legal, we turn to our favorite employment attorneys, the ones at Rodey Law in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and to Tom Stahl, who agreed to offer his advice.

TOM: The devil’s going to be in the details with this one — the biggest detail being where the employee in question lives. Many states require employers to pay out accrued and unused vacation and/or PTO upon termination of employment. (There may be different statutes for vacation versus PTO, the latter of which contains a sick leave element.) Further, even an at-will employee’s earned benefits cannot be taken away once they are earned. Thus, for example, if the employee earned vacation under a policy that allowed it to be paid out upon termination, the employer cannot simply eliminate those already-earned balances by changing the policy — just as you can’t change someone’s pay after they do the work. On the other hand, at least generally, for at-will employees, an employer can change a policy prospectively. We often see employers who are doing away with a policy that allowed the buildup of large vacation or PTO balances create some sort of bank for the previously-earned vacation, but cut off the ability to carry forward newly-earned time. Again, the contours of that approach will vary based on state law.