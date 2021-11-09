JT & Dale Talk Jobs: 'People just don't want to do this kind of work anymore'

J.T.: No, I don't believe it is. And smart companies are building incentives and workloads that make people feel like it's worth coming to work. I believe this is a fundamental change, and that the companies that understand and embrace it will be the ones that survive.

Dear J.T. & Dale: I've been working for my company for five years. During the pandemic, I had a baby. Obviously, when on client calls, they could hear the baby in the background. My old boss had zero problems with that. However, my company just hired a new boss, and when a client commented on a call that she was on with me and my baby, I got reprimanded afterward. My boss told me that if she hears again about a call where my baby is in the background, I will be fired. Can she do this? ─ Ivy

DALE: This surprises me, as we've all grown accustomed to working with remote employees and hearing the background noises of domestic life. I think your new boss is out of touch, but hey, she's the new boss. J.T. is the HR expert, but in most circumstances, a new boss can make new rules and fire employees who break them.