JT & Dale Talk Jobs: 'People just don't want to work anymore'

Dear J.T. & Dale: I’m a small business owner, and I can’t believe how many people just don’t want to work anymore. I see it in the media, and it seems to be a national trend. Are people ever going to get back to work? How are they living their lives? On what money? (The extra unemployment ended in my area months ago.) Meanwhile, my business is suffering, because I can’t get employees. Is this going to turn around soon? — Andy

J.T.: Now that people are coming out of hibernation from the pandemic, there is a lot of residual stress and anxiety. Many feel that they don’t want to go back to being the person they were, especially as it relates to work. Plus, when people were forced to work at home, many had the realization they prefer it that way. I think, eventually, people will have bills to pay and will take jobs, but I also feel a lot of people are trying to figure out new career directions, and companies will have to adjust to get the talent they’re looking for. You should assess what you can do to offer benefits and perks to your employees that would make them want to work for you.