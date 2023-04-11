Dear J.T. & Dale: A year ago, I bought a house about an hour away from my company because we were remote, and they said we were going to have the option to stay remote. Well, fast forward to today, the new CEO just announced that the remote policy wasn’t working and that everybody was expected to be in the office four days a week. This won’t work for me as we have small children and I have carpooling. What can I do to get an exemption so that I can continue to work remotely? I really like my job and don’t want to lose it. — Camilla

J.T.: That’s unfortunate, but I am hearing of more situations where companies are requiring employees to come back to the office. Some of it is because they have expensive real estate and they want it to be used, but others are feeling disconnected because they haven’t found a way when working virtually to leverage the power of a team. My first suggestion would be to sit down with your boss privately and have an honest conversation. There just may be no option to get an exception, and I would figure that out now before you invest too much into it. If there’s no compromise, then ask for a three-month opportunity to work remotely while you look for a new job. This will make it clear that you truly do need to work remotely — that might be enough that they reconsider.

DALE: I’m with you asking for a temporary exemption, but I’d play it differently. The remote policy might evolve. Because the company is going to four days in the office instead of five, I think they are trying to compromise, and may find themselves doing more compromising over time, especially if they lose key staff. So, I’d ask for those three months, but I’d say it’s so you can find day care and to investigate moving closer to the office. Let them think you’re going to stay around because you may have to. Let’s hope they soften the stance, but, meanwhile, you job search. Finally, if your work is particularly valuable, or the company is losing employees, you might end up doing your same job, just not as an employee but as a consultant.

Dear J.T. & Dale: I really want to work remotely, but all the jobs that I’m finding these days are freelance or contract work. I want a full-time job with benefits. Any suggestions? — Jalen

J.T.: A new study by LinkedIn shows that 50% of people applying for jobs on their site want remote work but only 14% of the jobs listed are remote. As companies move back to the office, it’s going to get more competitive to land remote jobs. My first piece of advice is to make a list of the companies that you would like to work remotely for and try to network your way in. That way you can tap into what we call the hidden job market: that is, finding jobs that aren’t publicly posted. My second piece of advice is to get very clear on the value you provide to employers. You are going to have to validate the ways in which you will save or make them more than enough money to justify the cost of hiring you and allowing you to work remotely.