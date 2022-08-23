JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Salary negotiation: How high can I go?

Dear J.T. & Dale: I’ve been interviewing with a company, and they asked me what salary I would need. Using online sites (Payscale, Indeed, Glassdoor), I’ve been able to identify a range I’m setting as my “walk-away range.” Further, I would want to account for inflation and go above that range by 10%. But, ideally, I would want to increase it by 30%. I’m new to negotiating salary — am I out of my depth here? — Jet

J.T.: The one thing you should remember is the market is going to shift soon. You don’t want to be the most expensive person on payroll for the job. There’s a saying “last in, first out,” which means if I hire you right now for top dollar and the market changes, I’m letting you go first.

DALE: That’s why it’s important to research more than salary. You need to research the industry and the company to see how they’d hold up if we have a bit of a recession.

J.T.: And, if that leaves you feeling confident, I would go ahead and determine your walk-away rate, with inflation, as one end of the range you’ll give them, and then the bigger increase as the high end of your range. At which point you can say, “I was hoping to make between ___ and ___.” Be prepared to back that up with how you will save and/or make them enough money to justify the cost of the added salary. The worst they can say is “no.”

DALE: There is a bit of risk going in very high: You can be seen as unreasonable and thus the deal might fall through, meaning they withdraw the offer. So, let’s consider the art of negotiation. Think through what happens if the deal falls apart. If you have a solid, desirable alternative job, this becomes the ground you stand on, and you can go big on your salary request. However, if you don’t have something appealing as an option, then you go in high but soft, meaning you tell them the big number but preface it by saying it’s based on online research, and you aren’t really sure how accurate it is.