JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Searching for illegal interview questions

Dear J.T. & Dale: Is there a place or reference that would give us common things HR or companies do/ask that are illegal? For example, “Tell me about yourself” is often used to find out your religion and other personal information that often makes certain people biased. “Where are you from?” is often used to discover someone’s ethnic background and possible political and religious beliefs. “Let’s talk about this in person” is something used by HR after you’ve been hired, and they don’t want a paper trail to be used in a lawsuit. (I heard this one from a labor attorney.) — Robert

J.T.: I am worried that you might be overthinking this. It almost feels like you are going into every job interview waiting for the moment to “catch” the person interviewing you in something illegal. Please know that, often times, the questions they ask are truly well-intended and innocent. Not everyone is out to discriminate, and I would encourage you to give people the benefit of the doubt. In my 20-plus years’ experience doing this, I can tell you that the people who truly discriminate, you will know by the repeated illegal things they do.

DALE: You might think that I, an old white guy, over all my years in and around management, would have overheard many conversations involving discrimination, probably even discussions around “how do we get away with it?” Nope, not even one. Rather, I have been part of innumerable discussions of how to increase diversity in hiring. Sure, there are those who’d say I am blind to unconscious discrimination, and that could be true. Meanwhile, I’m sure of this: A lot of companies are run by jerks and creeps. So, while you need to be totally upbeat while assuming the best in interviews, be sure to also do your research — online and via networking — to find out the true story of how the company treats employees.