JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Should I go through HR or use my connections?

J.T. : The best thing to do is to first ask the HR person if they know of any wiggle room on the compensation. Because all salary approvals will go through HR, going to the C-suite first will feel like you went around them. Now, if HR says the salary is non-negotiable, then go to your C-level friend and let them know about the situation and how you were told there is no room for negotiation. That way, they can go inquire at the higher level and possibly change it, but at least you followed the protocols and didn’t alienate HR.

DALE: My own view is that HR is there to help the management people accomplish their goals, and what we want is for an executive to make hiring you a goal. HR can, however, be an obstacle in a case like this; after all, to bring you in at a salary far above the established pay grade could have a domino effect where suddenly a lot of other people will feel severely underpaid. (How will those others know? In this “connected” world, it’s always wise to assume that everyone will eventually know everything.) So, here’s the solution: You want to visit with your executive friend and explain that you’d love to work there, but not at the job that’s currently open. Your goal here is to have a new job title/description based on what you have to offer. I know this is possible because I managed to accomplish just such a switch early in my career. I had a job that was a dead end, and when I explained the dilemma to an executive with the company, he basically asked me what job I’d like. I described it, and, bang, that became the job description for a new position. Then, we decided together on a job title. Applying this to your case, it isn’t that the open job doesn’t pay enough, it’s that the higher-paying job hasn’t been created yet.