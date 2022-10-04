JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Stay on unemployment or take a temporary job?

Dear J.T. & Dale: I am on unemployment, and it’s a cause of anxiety. I am grateful to have some money coming in, but I feel as if I should be doing something. JT mentioned in one of her online videos that looking for a temporary job while we are looking for a full-time opportunity is an option worth exploring. This evening, I heard back from one of the temporary jobs I applied to. It wouldn’t be anything I would get rich off of, but I would at least feel like I am making progress getting back into the workforce.

My concern is that since it is a locally owned business that I support, I want to figure out a way to be transparent with them that I will still be looking for a full-time position while working for them without disqualifying myself from consideration. While I certainly wouldn’t close the door on the idea of a part-time side hustle to earn some extra money, once I find another full-time job, I don’t want the interviewer to think that I would be looking to stay with this position full time. Any tips? — Hannah

J.T.: I think they will understand this isn’t your full-time, long-term career goal. Just tell them that you are looking for another role but would love to stay on part time with them once that happens.

DALE: It does you credit to want to be candid with a potential employer. That’s good. Even so, in most cases, we would argue against doing anything that would lessen your chances of getting a job offer, arguing that the days of such anticipatory loyalty have passed us by. In this case, though, I’d make an exception. When they see your resume, they’ll know that this would be a step down, and they will either attach the dreaded “overqualified” label to your candidacy or be suspicious as to why your career has faltered. So, by being honest, they won’t hit the “reject” button. And, if they indeed have an ongoing need for part-timers, then hiring and training you would not seem like a wasted effort.