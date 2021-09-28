JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Take a pay cut to keep working from home?

DALE: Let’s hope your employer backs down. Meanwhile, do not quit your job — that will only make a job search more onerous — but do get a job search up and running. This isn’t the sort of management that’s going to help you thrive.

Dear J.T. & Dale: I’ve been secretly writing a manuscript for a book about my work. My boss is literally crazy. His wife and the antics that happen in our company are just too hilarious. I actually sent it to a literary agent, and she fell in love with it and wants to pitch it. But I’m having second thoughts because I really do love the job and my boss, and I feel like they’ll be upset if this book gets published. What should I do? — Hank

J.T.: I know I’d be pretty upset if a book came out about me. I also think that if there’s anything slanderous, I’d probably consider suing. The owners pay you to do a job, and you’re returning the favor by humiliating them in a book? You should come clean and allow the owners to read the manuscript. Maybe they will be OK with it. The other option is to use a pen name and change the names/storyline enough that they don’t know it’s you.

DALE: But before you do any of that, drop into the office conversation something like, “This office is so hilarious, I’m going to start keeping notes,” and see the reaction. My guess is you’ll get encouragement, not alarm, but, either way, you’ll be able to discern the path forward.

