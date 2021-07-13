JT & Dale Talk Jobs: The boss on the treadmill

Dear J.T. & Dale: My boss is on a new fitness kick, and now he has decided he wants to take all of his team meetings with us on his treadmill. The only problem is he’s not the fittest guy in the world, and he’s huffing and puffing through the entire thing. Half the time, I can barely hear what he’s saying because the treadmill is so loud, and the rest the time, I just can’t make sense of what he’s saying between all the huffing and heaving. Is there something I could say to him?

— Ell

J.T.: Honestly, unless you can prove that errors are being made or productivity is going down as a result of these meetings, then there really isn’t much you can say. He’s in charge, and he can do what he wants. But, the first time something goes wrong where you can point to miscommunication from one of his treadmill meetings, then he might rethink things. I’m half-kidding, but it seems to me the other alternative would be for you to call him while on a treadmill so he can hear what it sounds like.