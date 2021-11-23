JT & Dale Talk Jobs: The value of vague promises

Dear J.T. & Dale: I’ve been working for my boss for 10 years. It’s a small company, and he’s always said that when he retires, I would be rewarded, especially if he sold the business. However, recently he’s been very ill and has been out a lot, and I’m getting the impression that he might be just selling and retiring. My concern is that I may not get what I was promised. Is it OK to bring it up? — Carmen

J.T.: I think it’s OK to inquire about how he’s feeling and whether he’s thinking of selling the business. However, I don’t think you should inquire just yet about what you’ll receive. I would focus more on getting an assessment of the actual situation with the business. Then, you can, at some point, discuss your exit strategy. My guess is that talking with him about it in that way will cause him to bring up rewarding you.

DALE: You want to be sensitive to the health situation, but I hope you can find an opening to negotiate something in writing. After all, it’s easy to offer to share hypothetical proceeds from some rosy future sale. It would be simple for him to stiff you and simply say, “Sorry, it didn’t work out.” That’s true whether he’s sick or not. Early in my career, I was VP at a consulting firm, and the owner kept telling me that he wanted to retire and turn the business over to me. He sat me down one day and told me that he wanted to retire in five years. Well, two years go by and he brings it up again and he tells me he wants to ... you guessed it ... retire in five years. Then, when he knew I was thinking of leaving, he offered to put the transition in writing. He drew up an agreement which laid out when he’d retire and how all the profits would go to him for a decade or more after he left. I was grateful that I found out the real story and could move on.