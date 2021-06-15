JT & Dale Talk Jobs: The white male thing

J.T.: You are not alone: There are a lot of men out there feeling like this. Unfortunately, I think you also know that saying something about it won’t work in your favor. One thing you can do is recognize the obvious and explain to them that the changing tides in the workplace have been a humbling experience for you and that you now understand what marginalized talent has experienced in the past. I would take this experience as a powerful opportunity to show humility and emotional intelligence. Explain why getting this job would mean the world to you and how it has made you far more sensitive to the difficult choices that employers need to make and why diversity is important.

DALE: Being an OWG (old white guy) myself, this is a difficult and treacherous subject. I’ve been supporting gender and racial equality my whole career. Indeed, when I was co-owner of a market research company, it was majority female and at one point I was the only one who wasn’t female or from a minority group. So, back then, I felt like I was part of the solution. But it is still a problem. While it can feel like discriminating against white males is the only gender/racial discrimination that is actively encouraged, sometimes it’s just the math of leveling the playing field. Say you’re starting a new team of five employees and your company is promoting diversity. You’ll want to add two or three women, and then you’ll want to represent two or three people of color, and depending on the gender of the minority hires, you could run out of slots before you get to white males. So, that’s what it feels like you’re up against. J.T. is right, you can’t bring it up. And to hold it simmering in your brain is going to give off hostile or self-pitying vibes. Instead, you need to do what successful women and minorities have done for generations: You (1) make sure you have specific skills where employees are in short supply, (2) direct your efforts away from large organizations (where you’ll run up against things like “diversity audits”) and seek work with smaller companies, or (3) start a business. You have to stop distracting yourself with mental debates on fairness and focus on cleverness.