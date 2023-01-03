JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Tips for your 2023 job hunt

JT: It’s that time again, when we pull together our best advice from the past year.

DALE: And, once again, with those highlights goes this wish for you: May 2023 be your best year yet. We’ll be standing by to help.

On quitting a job to jump into a “job-seeker’s market”: It’s not as great a job market as most people assume. Yes, there are a lot of jobs out there, and 40 million people quit jobs over the last year, but those were mostly jobs they quit because they didn’t like them. Many of those jobs are still available because nobody wants them. The really good jobs are highly competitive.

On what to expect when a company “reinvents” itself and makes everyone reapply: Let’s hope this turns out not to be true, but you should expect a cartload of buzzwords, acronyms and cute new job titles, all disguising layoffs and pay cuts. Chat up the folks in marketing and in finance to find out what they foresee for the company. If they aren’t solidly optimistic, put major effort behind a job search.

On the importance of networking in a job search: One study reported that 60% of people found their jobs via networking (which seems a bit low) and another put it at 85% (which seems a bit high). Whatever the exact stat, networking is clearly the most common method of actually landing a job, so devote at least 60-85% of your search efforts there.

On choosing between two potential employers: Once you are in an organization, your ability to thrive is largely dependent on the company’s thriving. There are good, solid companies where you are practically waiting for some manager to retire or die before you can get a promotion. In contrast, a thriving company — growing rapidly, especially in an expanding industry — is continuously creating new jobs internally and looking to promote current employees. That’s where your career gets a ticket to ride.

On whether to contact a company that said they’d get back to you and they haven’t: It seems it always takes longer than it should to hear back. After all, they’re hiring because they need help. By staying in touch and letting them know you’re interested in the job, you’re helping.

On getting offered a new job but then getting a counteroffer from your current employer: There are multiple studies that show that if you negotiate with your current employer to stay, the likelihood is they will let you go within 18 months. Now that they know you wanted to leave and can only keep you by raising your pay, they feel held hostage. This usually leads to your eventual departure. So, say you are honored that they want to counter, but that you really feel the new opportunity is going to help you grow, and, if anything, might better prepare you to return to your current employer someday with new skills. This is the smartest way to leave on good terms should you not love the new place.