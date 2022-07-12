JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Too late to ask for more?

Dear J.T. & Dale: I just had a first interview at very short notice so I had to come unprepared. The position is what I’m looking for, but upon researching the average salary for the position, I went in with a walkaway that was about 75% of what I probably should have said. However, I am a little inexperienced for the role so I thought going in low would be good. If and when I meet the next level of interviewers, does it look bad to say “I’ve been thinking about the salary and now I want more”? — Ina

J.T.: Your goal now is to wow them in the interview process. Think of it this way, you are the lower-priced candidate. As they compare you to some of the others, they’ll say “why overpay when we can get Ina?” I had this happen with a client recently. I told him to not worry about what he quoted them and to focus on being the winning candidate. Sure enough, they made him an offer above what he asked for. Good companies like to give you a salary that will make you not want to leave.

DALE: If that doesn’t work, and they come in low, that may not be the end. If you’re willing to take a tiny risk when you get the offer, that moment is a rare opportunity for easygoing negotiation. I call it “easygoing” because you are going to joyfully accept the job, and then negotiate. This seems like you’d have no leverage, having already accepted, but at this point, you know they want you, and that they want to get the relationship off to a good start. That’s when you have the chance to explain that you’ve been doing a bit of research and discovered that you went in low. Then you say, is there any chance of getting the starting salary up to $X? Then, no matter the answer, you repeat your thanks for the new job and tell them you can’t wait to join the team.