JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Turning a new college degree into a career

Dear J.T. & Dale: I’ve recently graduated from college, and I am looking at getting into project management (in tech). However, I don’t have any work experience in project management or much work experience in general. How would I go about applying for project management jobs? — Ines

J.T.: You’ll need to break into the field by getting an administrative or support role in project management. The best way to do this is to find the companies in your area that have project management jobs that require five or more years of experience, and then try to connect with the HR/recruiting team or people who work in project management at those companies. You can use tools like LinkedIn to ask them to connect. Then, you can say, “I’m a recent grad who wants to get into project management. I see you hire for that type of skillset. Do you hire recent grads who are just starting out in support roles?” That way, they know you realize you aren’t qualified to do the higher-level job, but they may have jobs that you could do. Plus, this approach helps you stand out from the sea of candidates applying online.

DALE: At the same time, you can make use of that new degree in another way: Dip into the alumni pool. Use social media to find successful grads who work in or around project management and ask them to help you, highlighting the educational experience you have in common. Also, you can pick some cities where you’d like to live and tap into the alumni group in those cities. Most people love to help young graduates from their college. They may feel a connection to you that the average HR person probably won’t. You could end up getting not only a job, but a mentor or two.

Jeanine “J.T.” Tanner O’Donnell is a career coach and the founder of the leading career site www.workitdaily.com. Dale Dauten is founder of The Innovators’ Lab and author of a novel about HR, “The Weary Optimist.” Please visit them at jtanddale.com, where you can send questions via email, or write to them in care of King Features Syndicate, 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

