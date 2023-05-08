Dear J.T. & Dale: My senior year in college, I got an internship with a company, and once I graduated, they brought me on as a freelancer part-time. I’ve been doing that for about six months now, and they keep telling me that I am exceeding all expectations. I can actually see a few other projects that I could take on and turn it into a full-time job. I want to pitch the idea of them hiring me. I just don’t know what to say. Any suggestions? — Teagan

J.T.: First, it’s great to see that you took the initiative to gain the internship, then turned it into a work opportunity, and now you’re thinking ahead to a full-time position. Spend some time putting together a deck that outlines all the activities you’ve been doing and how they have saved or made the company money. If you can, build a case that the additional assignments you could take on can generate or save enough money to justify the cost of hiring you. (Just so you know, it costs a company about 130% to 140% of your salary to hire you — they’ll have overhead, taxes, benefits and other expenses beyond just the salary.) No matter what, I just love the fact that you’re letting them know that you really want the job and that you’re thinking of ways that you can be valuable.