JT & Dale Talk Jobs: 'We will have to reapply for our jobs'

J.T.: The answer is, it depends. Some companies don’t like it when you apply to multiple jobs at their company. Others have no problem with it. The best solution is to find somebody who works in recruiting or human resources at the company and reach out to them. You could use a tool like LinkedIn to do this. Message them and explain the situation and ask them if it is OK to apply to both positions or if they feel you should only apply to one. The upside to this is that you will get a clear answer of what to do; but, even better, it’s more likely they will pull your application from the pile and take a look once you do apply.