JT & Dale Talk Jobs: What comes after The Great Resignation?

J.T.: Everybody has been talking about The Great Resignation of 2021. That’s because we’ve had record numbers of people quitting their jobs — back-to-back months of over 4 million. But, while we’re all distracted by that, I am looking ahead to The Great Restructuring of 2022. Companies have been in a holding pattern for the past two years, surviving COVID-19. Many have been so focused on keeping their businesses afloat that they have not really thought about strategy going forward. Now, however, they need to make dramatic changes to stay competitive and survive. That’s especially true if they’re losing lots of employees and are struggling to replace them. Such companies are going to have to change their business models dramatically to be less reliant on employees. This means that many jobs will be eliminated.