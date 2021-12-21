JT & Dale Talk Jobs: What comes after The Great Resignation?

Dear J.T. & Dale: I saw an online article by J.T. talking about what she called “The Great Restructuring of 2022.” I’m wondering how this will impact someone like me, who’s in their 50s and still wants to work? — Rose
J.T.: Everybody has been talking about The Great Resignation of 2021. That’s because we’ve had record numbers of people quitting their jobs — back-to-back months of over 4 million. But, while we’re all distracted by that, I am looking ahead to The Great Restructuring of 2022. Companies have been in a holding pattern for the past two years, surviving COVID-19. Many have been so focused on keeping their businesses afloat that they have not really thought about strategy going forward. Now, however, they need to make dramatic changes to stay competitive and survive. That’s especially true if they’re losing lots of employees and are struggling to replace them. Such companies are going to have to change their business models dramatically to be less reliant on employees. This means that many jobs will be eliminated.
DALE: J.T. has been out front on this issue, and she’s right. The forces of supply and demand in the labor market are accelerating the shift to artificial intelligence and other technologies. The trend isn’t new, but there’s a recent sharp shift in the economics of humans versus automation, where humans aren’t the bargain that they used to be.
J.T.: And, if you are an older worker, it’s very possible that it will be more difficult for you to find a job at the same pay or level. And then there’s the problem of being overqualified for the jobs that are below your pay grade. Here’s my advice to anyone who wants to stay working for the next decade or so: Start focusing on your presence online. You need to brand your area of expertise and show people that you are current and forward-thinking to stay relevant and employed.
Dear J.T. & Dale: I refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine. What is the easiest way to identify companies that are hiring people that don’t require it? — Marv
J.T.: That’s a really tricky question because many companies have not fully decided if they are going to mandate the vaccine or not.
DALE: A year ago, I would have said that this was an easy decision for employers. After all, who wouldn’t want to reduce the odds of employees being sick. But, it got complicated: You have employers who are personally anti-vax, and you have executives who gladly got themselves vaccinated but who just don’t want to get mixed up in a debate that goes beyond health or science. Add to that the many employee shortages, and you have a lot of waffling going on.
J.T.: I will tell you the companies that absolutely require it will make it very clear in their job descriptions and on their websites.
Jeanine “J.T.” Tanner O’Donnell is a career coach and the founder of the leading career site www.workitdaily.com. Dale Dauten is founder of The Innovators’ Lab and author of a novel about HR, “The Weary Optimist.” Please visit them at jtanddale.com, where you can send questions via email, or write to them in care of King Features Syndicate, 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.