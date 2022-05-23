JT & Dale Talk Jobs: What happens if you're job "catfished"?

Dear J.T. & Dale: I was job catfished recently. In the interview, they told me that I'd be doing one type of work, but once I started, it was totally different, and it's awful. I can't go back to my former employer. It took a long time to find this job, and it pays well, but the work is absolutely horrible. I'm so angry that they lied to me. I've spoken to other people at the company who said the same thing happened to them, but they feel trapped, too, because they can't find another job that pays as well. Is there something I can do here? ─ Jalen

J.T.: It unfortunately happens that when companies are struggling to hire, they misrepresent jobs. They say whatever they need to get you to join the company and assume that you won't leave too soon, because employees have been told to stay put to avoid seeming to be a "job jumper." I disagree 100%. Start looking for a job right away. When asked about being at your new job for a short while, simply tell the truth. Just try to keep the emotion out of it. You don't need to tell a new employer how angry you are about being lied to. Stick to the facts and stay objective, but definitely find a new job. The best revenge on a company like this is turnover.

DALE: That might take a while, so do what you can with what you have. Volunteer for company projects that will help you learn or add new skills. Meanwhile, network with former employees of the company to see how they transitioned out. Use your employer while they are using you.

Jeanine “J.T.” Tanner O’Donnell is a career coach and the founder of the leading career site www.workitdaily.com. Dale Dauten is founder of The Innovators’ Lab and author of a novel about HR, “The Weary Optimist.” Please visit them at jtanddale.com, where you can send questions via email, or write to them in care of King Features Syndicate, 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

