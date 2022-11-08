JT & Dale Talk Jobs: What if you're asked about 'quiet quitting'?

Dear J.T. & Dale: “Quiet quitting” is becoming a well-known topic. Are there any reports on interview questions surrounding this? They may not actually ask specifically — it could be questions that sneakily get you to answer. What’s the word on this? — Elle

DALE: Let me start with a bit of background on the questionable term “quiet quitting.” Turns out, it’s a misnomer, because it doesn’t involve leaving one’s job, but rather, describes those employees quitting any attempt to excel or to contribute beyond minimum job requirements. So, the term is merely a new name for “slackers,” or those “just getting by,” or, as I’ve written about them, “the ALAPs,” the As Little As Possible employees.

J.T.: I have not heard any report of companies asking directly about an applicant’s thoughts on quiet quitting. However, it could come up, and if you’re asked about it, I suggest framing the discussion by asking the interviewer, “Can you clarify what that term means to you?” This gives you a chance to tailor your response, saying something about proper communication and assuring the hiring manager that this is something you would participate in. At the same time, any company that is so worried about quiet quitting that they’re asking about it in an interview, should be regarded as a red flag. Pay close attention to what they say about work-life balance and their expectations of employees’ time commitments.

Dear J.T. & Dale: I was with my former company for five years. I was then recruited by a company (same industry but not a competitor) that offered me double the pay. Well, it’s awful here. I don’t have confidence that the company is going to even survive. Truthfully, I want to go back to my old job, which is still open. What’s the best way to approach my former employer? I really would like them to acknowledge that I was doing a great job and at least pay me more to come back, but, at this point, I’d take the job just to get out of here. — Jeremy