Dear J.T. & Dale: My company used to have a really beautiful office space. When COVID-19 hit, we worked remotely and they gave up the office space. Recently, they wanted us all to start to work several days a week together, so they rented a co-working space. I absolutely hate it. It’s crowded and not nearly as nice as the old office. Several of us have complained, but we were told that there’s nothing we could do because the company is cutting costs. I want to ask my boss if I can work remotely full-time again. Any advice on how I can say this without him getting upset? — Haylee

J.T.: The company has made it clear that it wants you all to work together at least some of the time. It has also made it clear that financially they are not in a position to provide as nice of an office space as before. Therefore, I highly doubt you’ll be able to work fully remotely. The company was loyal to you during the pandemic and now it’s looking for you to be loyal and to accommodate them in the office. If this is not something that you want to do long-term, then you should start looking for a new position. I fear that if you bring it up with your boss, you could really hurt the relationship. Keep in mind you may need these people as references someday.