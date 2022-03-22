JT & Dale Talk Jobs: What to do when you're passed over

Dear J.T. & Dale: I’ve been with my company for four years and passed over for promotion several times. I recently asked about a promotion at my annual review and was shocked to get a less than perfect score on performance. They then proceeded to tell me what I had been doing wrong for the last year. Why are they telling me now? What does this mean? — Marcus

DALE: How I hate that your manager waits till the annual review to offer guidance. That sort of management has been scorned for decades. After all, the little classic book “The One-Minute Manager” — the point of which was that the best managers embrace lots of little interventions, preferably of the positive reinforcement type — became a bestseller in the early 1980s.

J.T.: As for what to do about it, it seems to me that they might be looking to push you out of the organization. Telling you that you’re not meeting their expectations is usually a sign that they’re looking to make a change. I would do what you can to try to improve the situation, but I also would start looking for a new job.

DALE: But I wouldn’t do a panic job search. To me, being pushed out is less likely than the management team having decided — either consciously or otherwise — that you’re a good worker, just not leadership material. That is, you’ve been labeled a tortoise, not a hare. And here’s the unvarnished truth of corporate life: The tortoise ain’t gonna win. It’s tough to catch up, and you never will if you stay at the same company. So, look to get promoted as part of a job change. Then, once you start, make sure you ask the new managers who gets promoted and why — let them know you’re a high-achiever who wants mentoring. They need to see you as a hare.

