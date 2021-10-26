JT & Dale Talk Jobs: What to do with an art history degree?

Dear J.T. & Dale: I’m concerned about my son who is a senior in college. He told me that most of his friends have done internships (mostly virtually), and they have already been offered jobs when they graduate this coming year. He is an art history major, has not done internships and has no idea what he wants to do when he graduates. Advice? — Contessa

J.T.: An art history degree is difficult, in that, on the surface, it may not seem like there are a lot of transferable skills. If he’s not looking to work in a museum or go on for some sort of advanced degree, then he should meet with the career counselors at school to inventory his skill sets. The sooner he figures out the skill sets to leverage in a paid position, the sooner he could start to find job opportunities and even possibly do an internship this year to prepare him for finding a full-time job upon graduation.

DALE: Meanwhile, there’s no need to blame art history. It turns out that nearly three-quarters of college grads take a job outside their major. Less reassuring is another stat: 41% of recent grads are underemployed in the sense that they’re working at jobs that don’t require a degree. (Both numbers are from a Federal Reserve Bank of New York study.) One way to avoid being underemployed is to do internships, because those are firms that want college grads and use interns as trial employees. While it may be too late for your son to land an internship, the good news is that his friends did, and they are all potential connections to organizations who hire recent grads. In addition to working with the school’s career center, he can conduct his own background research among his friends, and among yours, too. Now is a great time to set him up to visit with people you admire; not to ask for a job, but to ask for reflections on career decisions and on finding meaning in work.