JT & Dale Talk Jobs: When getting a job is "impossible"

Dear J.T. & Dale: I’m 57 years old. I was laid off two years ago and have been looking for a job ever since. I have accepted the fact that I will never make the salary I made before, but now I can’t get anybody to consider me for positions junior to what I was doing before. What am I doing wrong? — Laura

J.T.: It’s probably not that you are doing anything wrong; you are just not doing enough of the right things. At this age, you have to have a great career story that connects the dots and explains this journey. You need to network with companies where you would like to work and explain to them all they have to offer you that makes you really want to work for them, even if it’s at a junior level. This kind of self-marketing takes practice. It has to be a balance of intellectual humility and emotional intelligence. Unfortunately, this is something we are not taught, and many people as they get older fail to communicate themselves effectively, especially with younger hiring managers. My advice is to get some coaching on the way you’re presenting yourself and on your networking strategy.