JT & Dale Talk Jobs: When having kids means more time off

Dear J.T. & Dale: My boss has grown children. My coworker has two smaller kids. I’m not married and have no children.
Maybe it’s just me, but I’ve noticed that my boss seems to like my coworker better, because those two have more in common.
I’ve also noticed that anytime my coworker asks to leave early because of something related to her children, my boss has no problems with it.
But if I say I’m leaving early to go to plans with friends, she seems annoyed. Is there a way that I can bring up to her that she’s being biased and playing favorites? — Nelson
DALE: Nope, there is no way to bring this up that will make things any better. That said, I know it happens.
I even met a guy who told me he had concocted a pair of imaginary children just so he had plenty of excuses to leave the office.
Kid issues fall into a special priority category, just below surgery and court appearances, and far above, say, meeting your pals for happy hour.
J.T.: It’s likely that your boss and coworker do share the personal aspect of having children. And I’m sure your boss remembers when her children were younger and the stress of juggling work and family.
That said, you shouldn’t be penalized just because you don’t have children. My question is, are you really being impacted? Unless there is a clear example of where your coworker is getting some sort of monetary or other type of significant benefit, I wouldn’t say anything.
Instead, continue to try to build a relationship with your boss.
Maybe spend more time figuring out what you have in common to enhance the connection.
At some point, if you really do feel like it’s becoming unfair, just know you’ll have to back it up with facts.
