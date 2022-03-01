JT & Dale Talk Jobs: When having kids means more time off

Dear J.T. & Dale: My boss has grown children. My coworker has two smaller kids. I’m not married and have no children.

Maybe it’s just me, but I’ve noticed that my boss seems to like my coworker better, because those two have more in common.

I’ve also noticed that anytime my coworker asks to leave early because of something related to her children, my boss has no problems with it.

But if I say I’m leaving early to go to plans with friends, she seems annoyed. Is there a way that I can bring up to her that she’s being biased and playing favorites? — Nelson

DALE: Nope, there is no way to bring this up that will make things any better. That said, I know it happens.

I even met a guy who told me he had concocted a pair of imaginary children just so he had plenty of excuses to leave the office.

Kid issues fall into a special priority category, just below surgery and court appearances, and far above, say, meeting your pals for happy hour.