JT & Dale Talk Jobs: When the employer you're leaving makes a counteroffer

Dear J.T. & Dale: I have a new job offer in hand with a generous compensation package. My current employer would like to make me a counteroffer. Should I participate and share the compensation I’m being offered? Or, should I say it’s not negotiable and I’m moving on to a new organization? — Trina

J.T.: There are multiple studies that show if you negotiate with your current employer to stay, the likelihood is they will let you go within 18 months. Now that they know you wanted to leave and can only keep you by raising your pay, they feel held hostage. So, this usually leads to your eventual departure. My advice is to say you are honored that they want to counter, but that you really feel the new opportunity is going to help you grow, and, if anything, might better prepare you to return to your current employer some day with new skills. This is the smartest way to leave on good terms should you not love the new place.

DALE: Not so fast. I understand the dangers of staying and thus planting the seed for future resentments, but what if you could negate that? The reason the seed of resentment is planted is because managers tend to think of their employees as a team or a family, and knowing you were sneaking behind their backs, looking for a new team/family becomes a nagging doubt about your loyalty. That’s why you might say something to your managers like: “I love working with you and I wasn’t thinking about leaving, but this offer came to me and it’s a really good offer. So I don’t know what to do. I love the team, but this seems like a big break.” There’s a chance your management will respond by saying, “We’ve been planning a nice promotion for you, and we’d love you to stay and take it.” Then you have two offers to choose from. Be open but ask yourself this: Where will you be in two years at each company? Follow the energy.